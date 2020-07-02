All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 3 2020

5103 Eigel Street

5103 Eigel Street · No Longer Available
Location

5103 Eigel Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Three bedroom three and one half bath townhome w/two car garage. Roommate friendly with one bedroom on the first floor w/private patio, walk in closet & bath. The master and third bedroom are on the third floor each with a walk in closet & private bath. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Memorial Park, restaurants and easy access to the Katy Frwy are close by. No pets. Multiple roommates ok. btw...a Starbucks is located .2 miles from the front door!Happy to do a video chat tour if it will help.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 Eigel Street have any available units?
5103 Eigel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5103 Eigel Street have?
Some of 5103 Eigel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 Eigel Street currently offering any rent specials?
5103 Eigel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 Eigel Street pet-friendly?
No, 5103 Eigel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5103 Eigel Street offer parking?
Yes, 5103 Eigel Street offers parking.
Does 5103 Eigel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5103 Eigel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 Eigel Street have a pool?
No, 5103 Eigel Street does not have a pool.
Does 5103 Eigel Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5103 Eigel Street has accessible units.
Does 5103 Eigel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5103 Eigel Street has units with dishwashers.

