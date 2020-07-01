All apartments in Houston
5055 Fieldwood Drive

5055 Fieldwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5055 Fieldwood Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
hot tub
Absolutely beautiful traditional home situated in the Tanglewood area close to all the wonderful restaurants, shopping, and amenities of Post Oak Blvd. This stately home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with updates throughout. The Master Suite features a large vaulted bedroom, redesigned and enlarged closet with built in cabinetry, and an elegant bathroom with stand-alone tub and frameless shower enclosure. Two of the bedrooms share a bath while the others have en-suite baths. The gourmet kitchen was recently remodeled and includes a 6 burner gas cooktop, double convection ovens, SubZero refrigerator, pendant lighting and marble counter tops. Another addition to the property is a salt water pool, top of the line outdoor kitchen, and entertainment area with a gas log fireplace. Above the seating area is an electronically controlled roof system and the entire backyard is protected from mosquitos by Mosquito Nix. This stunning home is worthy of your serious consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Fieldwood Drive have any available units?
5055 Fieldwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 Fieldwood Drive have?
Some of 5055 Fieldwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Fieldwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Fieldwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Fieldwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5055 Fieldwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5055 Fieldwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5055 Fieldwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5055 Fieldwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5055 Fieldwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Fieldwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5055 Fieldwood Drive has a pool.
Does 5055 Fieldwood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5055 Fieldwood Drive has accessible units.
Does 5055 Fieldwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 Fieldwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

