5055 Fieldwood Drive

Absolutely beautiful traditional home situated in the Tanglewood area close to all the wonderful restaurants, shopping, and amenities of Post Oak Blvd. This stately home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with updates throughout. The Master Suite features a large vaulted bedroom, redesigned and enlarged closet with built in cabinetry, and an elegant bathroom with stand-alone tub and frameless shower enclosure. Two of the bedrooms share a bath while the others have en-suite baths. The gourmet kitchen was recently remodeled and includes a 6 burner gas cooktop, double convection ovens, SubZero refrigerator, pendant lighting and marble counter tops. Another addition to the property is a salt water pool, top of the line outdoor kitchen, and entertainment area with a gas log fireplace. Above the seating area is an electronically controlled roof system and the entire backyard is protected from mosquitos by Mosquito Nix. This stunning home is worthy of your serious consideration.