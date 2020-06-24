505 White Street

Amenities

Enjoy all that Houston has to offer by living in this exceptionally located home. Impeccably maintained & located just on the edge of Downtown - this home is sure not to disappoint with its skyline views and close proximity to downtown attractions & walking distance to many popular restaurants & hotspots. Walk, jog or bike over to the Buffalo Bayou trails and enjoy all that in-town living has to offer. The interior of this home is sure to impress with beautiful hardwood floors throughout and upgraded finishes. Second floor living with an open contemporary concept and great natural light. The kitchen has high-end Bosch appliances, Silestone counters, large island - perfect for entertaining friends. The third floor houses the master retreat with a large bathroom complete with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower with dual shower heads and two spacious closets. Secondary bedrooms are also located on the first & third floors w/en-suite baths.