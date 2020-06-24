All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:10 AM

505 White Street

505 White Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 White Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy all that Houston has to offer by living in this exceptionally located home. Impeccably maintained & located just on the edge of Downtown - this home is sure not to disappoint with its skyline views and close proximity to downtown attractions & walking distance to many popular restaurants & hotspots. Walk, jog or bike over to the Buffalo Bayou trails and enjoy all that in-town living has to offer. The interior of this home is sure to impress with beautiful hardwood floors throughout and upgraded finishes. Second floor living with an open contemporary concept and great natural light. The kitchen has high-end Bosch appliances, Silestone counters, large island - perfect for entertaining friends. The third floor houses the master retreat with a large bathroom complete with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower with dual shower heads and two spacious closets. Secondary bedrooms are also located on the first & third floors w/en-suite baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 White Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
Is 505 White Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 White Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 White Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 White Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 505 White Street offer parking?
No, 505 White Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 White Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 White Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 White Street have a pool?
No, 505 White Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 White Street have accessible units?
No, 505 White Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 White Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 White Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 White Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 White Street does not have units with air conditioning.

