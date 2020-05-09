5006 Ella Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

This Stunning Low Maintenance Town home is located in a gated community close to 610 on Ella Blvd! This almost new Townhome was built by Award Winning Loyd Russel Homes in 2019. This home offers lots of open living space with formal living room, formal dining room and kitchen open to large family room! Gorgeous island kitchen includes granite counter tops, Herringbone tile back splash and undermount sink. Like new stainless steel appliances including wine fridge included! Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, master bedroom and game room! Jack and Jill bathroom between the 2 secondary bedrooms. All bathrooms have granite counters and undermount sinks. Master suite bathroom includes large garden tub and frame-less shower doors. Small grassy yard with covered patio in the back and covered front porch to enjoy. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in lease. Don't miss this one!