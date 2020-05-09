All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:03 AM

5006 Ella Boulevard

5006 Ella Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5006 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
This Stunning Low Maintenance Town home is located in a gated community close to 610 on Ella Blvd! This almost new Townhome was built by Award Winning Loyd Russel Homes in 2019. This home offers lots of open living space with formal living room, formal dining room and kitchen open to large family room! Gorgeous island kitchen includes granite counter tops, Herringbone tile back splash and undermount sink. Like new stainless steel appliances including wine fridge included! Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, master bedroom and game room! Jack and Jill bathroom between the 2 secondary bedrooms. All bathrooms have granite counters and undermount sinks. Master suite bathroom includes large garden tub and frame-less shower doors. Small grassy yard with covered patio in the back and covered front porch to enjoy. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in lease. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Ella Boulevard have any available units?
5006 Ella Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 Ella Boulevard have?
Some of 5006 Ella Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Ella Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Ella Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Ella Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5006 Ella Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5006 Ella Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5006 Ella Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5006 Ella Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 Ella Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Ella Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5006 Ella Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5006 Ella Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 5006 Ella Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 5006 Ella Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 Ella Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

