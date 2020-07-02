5001 Libbey Ln

Beautiful home is a well desired area. This home has hardwood flooring throughout and newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Home also features a nice utility room / workshop with tons of storage space. This is a must see and will not last long!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
