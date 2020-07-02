All apartments in Houston
5001 Libbey Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5001 Libbey Ln

5001 Libbey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Libbey Lane, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful home is a well desired area. This home has hardwood flooring throughout and newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Home also features a nice utility room / workshop with tons of storage space. This is a must see and will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Libbey Ln have any available units?
5001 Libbey Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Libbey Ln have?
Some of 5001 Libbey Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Libbey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Libbey Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Libbey Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Libbey Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5001 Libbey Ln offer parking?
No, 5001 Libbey Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Libbey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Libbey Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Libbey Ln have a pool?
No, 5001 Libbey Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Libbey Ln have accessible units?
No, 5001 Libbey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Libbey Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Libbey Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

