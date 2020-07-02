4930 Cheena Drive

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 2300 sqft. house, great location and exceptional schools, zoned for Kolter Elementary, Meyerland Middle and Bellaire High School. House is full of natural light with a very spacious open floor plan that is great for entertaining. Brand-new stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Close to shopping, restaurants, Texas Medical Center, The Galleria, Downtown/Museum District & Meyerland Plaza. Only a few minutes away from the Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy.