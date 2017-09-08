All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4703 Ingersoll Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4703 Ingersoll Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 9:09 PM

4703 Ingersoll Street

4703 Ingersoll Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4703 Ingersoll Street, Houston, TX 77027

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY NOW! LOCATION & LUXURY meet right here! Located near Uptown, Galleria & Highland Village with all the shops & restaurants those areas have to offer. Quick access to major freeways making commuting in & around the metro area a breeze. This 3 story home is meticulously finished both inside & out. Amazing curb appeal & finishes on the exterior of the home. Inside you will find engineered hardwoods, crown molding, and upgraded finishes throughout. On the 1st floor, you will find 2 guest bedrooms with shared bathroom & a study. The 2nd floor is the main living area with kitchen, breakfast area, dining room & living room. The open floor plan of the 2nd floor makes this space perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features an island w/ gas cooktop, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, & generously sized pantry. Located on the 3rd floor, is the master suite with luxurious en suite & a huge walk-in closet as well as a guest bedroom with private bath. Elevator equipped!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Ingersoll Street have any available units?
4703 Ingersoll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 Ingersoll Street have?
Some of 4703 Ingersoll Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Ingersoll Street currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Ingersoll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Ingersoll Street pet-friendly?
No, 4703 Ingersoll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4703 Ingersoll Street offer parking?
Yes, 4703 Ingersoll Street offers parking.
Does 4703 Ingersoll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 Ingersoll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Ingersoll Street have a pool?
No, 4703 Ingersoll Street does not have a pool.
Does 4703 Ingersoll Street have accessible units?
No, 4703 Ingersoll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Ingersoll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 Ingersoll Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr
Houston, TX 77058
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
The Retreat at Westpark
10575 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston