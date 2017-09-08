4703 Ingersoll Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

MOVE IN READY NOW! LOCATION & LUXURY meet right here! Located near Uptown, Galleria & Highland Village with all the shops & restaurants those areas have to offer. Quick access to major freeways making commuting in & around the metro area a breeze. This 3 story home is meticulously finished both inside & out. Amazing curb appeal & finishes on the exterior of the home. Inside you will find engineered hardwoods, crown molding, and upgraded finishes throughout. On the 1st floor, you will find 2 guest bedrooms with shared bathroom & a study. The 2nd floor is the main living area with kitchen, breakfast area, dining room & living room. The open floor plan of the 2nd floor makes this space perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features an island w/ gas cooktop, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, & generously sized pantry. Located on the 3rd floor, is the master suite with luxurious en suite & a huge walk-in closet as well as a guest bedroom with private bath. Elevator equipped!