Furnished Short Term near Galleria area of Houston. Close to anything and everything you could want. 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. All units have been updated and furnished very nicely. Every unit includes utilities, WIFI, cable, HBO. Two TVs are smart. Every unit includes a washer/dryer and desk area. Big closets. Smoking is allowed outside only. Property is well-maintained and quiet. This condo is on the second floor with covered, assigned parking nearby.MD Anderson discount.