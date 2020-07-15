All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

4613 Clemwood Lane

4613 Clemwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Clemwood Lane, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
4613 Clemwood Ln Kingwood, TX 77345 - Great covered front porch. Extensive tile thru out. Carpet only in the bedrooms and study. Open kitchen-breakfast-den concept. Refrigerator included . Large bar area - Den with gas log fireplace w/remote - formal dining area - study w/french doors Master suite at the back w/separate tub and shower-dual sinks-walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms plus full bath located at the front of the home. Neutral colors-carpet just cleaned-sprinkler system-fully landscaped-back patio!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4775726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Clemwood Lane have any available units?
4613 Clemwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Clemwood Lane have?
Some of 4613 Clemwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Clemwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Clemwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Clemwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Clemwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4613 Clemwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Clemwood Lane offers parking.
Does 4613 Clemwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Clemwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Clemwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4613 Clemwood Lane has a pool.
Does 4613 Clemwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4613 Clemwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Clemwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 Clemwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

