4613 Clemwood Lane

Amenities
4613 Clemwood Ln Kingwood, TX 77345 - Great covered front porch. Extensive tile thru out. Carpet only in the bedrooms and study. Open kitchen-breakfast-den concept. Refrigerator included . Large bar area - Den with gas log fireplace w/remote - formal dining area - study w/french doors Master suite at the back w/separate tub and shower-dual sinks-walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms plus full bath located at the front of the home. Neutral colors-carpet just cleaned-sprinkler system-fully landscaped-back patio!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4775726)