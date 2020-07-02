All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4460 S MACGREGOR WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4460 S MACGREGOR WAY

4460 South Macgregor Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4460 South Macgregor Way, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Vue on MacGregor - Beautiful apartment in the popular metropolitan area of Houston lease for sale! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and a nice backsplash (fridge, washer, and dryer included) private bathroom, AC unit, living room and dark wood flooring throughout the apartment. If applicable the apartment offers a GPA discount of up to 10 percent for College Students. As a plus, purchase the lease before the beginning of December and get half a month of accommodation for free!\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Pool, Fence, Balcony, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi, Dryer

(RLNE4530334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY have any available units?
4460 S MACGREGOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY have?
Some of 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4460 S MACGREGOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY offers parking.
Does 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY has a pool.
Does 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4460 S MACGREGOR WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls at Copper Lake
9140 Highway 6 N.
Houston, TX 77095
Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Apex
8520 Madie Dr
Houston, TX 77022
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston