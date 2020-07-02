4460 S MACGREGOR WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Vue on MacGregor - Beautiful apartment in the popular metropolitan area of Houston lease for sale! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and a nice backsplash (fridge, washer, and dryer included) private bathroom, AC unit, living room and dark wood flooring throughout the apartment. If applicable the apartment offers a GPA discount of up to 10 percent for College Students. As a plus, purchase the lease before the beginning of December and get half a month of accommodation for free!



(RLNE4530334)