4406 Spencer Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Impressive, contemporary townhome in the sought after Rice Military area. Unit is on the end so there are some great views of the surrounding trees from the many floor to ceiling windows and HUGE balcony off the living room. Second floor has a great open floorplan with island kitchen, neutral colors, hard wood floors and plenty of living space for any size furniture. Large master and sizeable secondary bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and plush, neutral carpeting. Located in a wonderful neighborhood close to shopping, Washington Avenue, and access to major freeways. LANDLORD IS LOOKING FOR A LONG TERM LEASE, MINIMUM 2 YEARS. ANYTHING LESS THAN THAT WILL BE CONSIDERED AT HIGHER MONTHLY RATE.