Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4406 Spencer Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:46 AM

4406 Spencer Street

4406 Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4406 Spencer Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impressive, contemporary townhome in the sought after Rice Military area. Unit is on the end so there are some great views of the surrounding trees from the many floor to ceiling windows and HUGE balcony off the living room. Second floor has a great open floorplan with island kitchen, neutral colors, hard wood floors and plenty of living space for any size furniture. Large master and sizeable secondary bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and plush, neutral carpeting. Located in a wonderful neighborhood close to shopping, Washington Avenue, and access to major freeways. LANDLORD IS LOOKING FOR A LONG TERM LEASE, MINIMUM 2 YEARS. ANYTHING LESS THAN THAT WILL BE CONSIDERED AT HIGHER MONTHLY RATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
