Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:15 AM

4307 Schuler St., #B

4307 Schuler St · No Longer Available
Location

4307 Schuler St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
- Like new beautiful free-standing 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with immaculate finishes in Rice Military. Open living concept with balcony and roof deck provides great entertaining space and lots of natural light. Elegant hardwoods, island kitchen with built-in wine fridge and stone counter tops. Spacious master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Located less than 8 minutes from Downtown and 8 minutes from the Galleria, and is only minutes away from Memorial Park and is a great place to call home.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4960396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Schuler St., #B have any available units?
4307 Schuler St., #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Schuler St., #B have?
Some of 4307 Schuler St., #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Schuler St., #B currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Schuler St., #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Schuler St., #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 Schuler St., #B is pet friendly.
Does 4307 Schuler St., #B offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Schuler St., #B offers parking.
Does 4307 Schuler St., #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Schuler St., #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Schuler St., #B have a pool?
No, 4307 Schuler St., #B does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Schuler St., #B have accessible units?
No, 4307 Schuler St., #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Schuler St., #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 Schuler St., #B does not have units with dishwashers.

