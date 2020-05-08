4307 Schuler St., #B

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

- Like new beautiful free-standing 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with immaculate finishes in Rice Military. Open living concept with balcony and roof deck provides great entertaining space and lots of natural light. Elegant hardwoods, island kitchen with built-in wine fridge and stone counter tops. Spacious master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Located less than 8 minutes from Downtown and 8 minutes from the Galleria, and is only minutes away from Memorial Park and is a great place to call home.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



No Pets Allowed



