422 Malone Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Rare 2-story, freestanding home in the heart of Rice Military. Downstairs you will find the living room with high ceilings and tall windows. French door entry to the study, formal dining, breakfast room, open kitchen, utility room and patio. There is no shortage of space upstairs where you will find 4 bedrooms and a large game room that will accommodate the entire family. The master bedroom includes a sitting room that leads to the balcony. Large master bath with whirlpool tub, freestanding shower and large walk-in closet. This one won't last!