422 Malone Street
422 Malone Street

422 Malone Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 Malone Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Rare 2-story, freestanding home in the heart of Rice Military. Downstairs you will find the living room with high ceilings and tall windows. French door entry to the study, formal dining, breakfast room, open kitchen, utility room and patio. There is no shortage of space upstairs where you will find 4 bedrooms and a large game room that will accommodate the entire family. The master bedroom includes a sitting room that leads to the balcony. Large master bath with whirlpool tub, freestanding shower and large walk-in closet. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Malone Street have any available units?
422 Malone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Malone Street have?
Some of 422 Malone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Malone Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 Malone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Malone Street pet-friendly?
No, 422 Malone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 422 Malone Street offer parking?
Yes, 422 Malone Street offers parking.
Does 422 Malone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Malone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Malone Street have a pool?
Yes, 422 Malone Street has a pool.
Does 422 Malone Street have accessible units?
Yes, 422 Malone Street has accessible units.
Does 422 Malone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Malone Street has units with dishwashers.

