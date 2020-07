Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 story townhome with 3 1/2 bath. Located in West U. Has small backyard. One room downstairs with a full bathroom and patio. Living and kitchen on second floor. Additional bedroom, Master and laundry room on third floor. Washer/ Dryer included in rental.

Available 12/1 or sooner if needed.