417 E Fair Harbor Lane

STUNNING remodeled 3 bedroom townhome in the heart of the Energy Corridor, off of Memorial Drive. Located in the close knit community of Townhomes nestled within a beautiful neighborhood of single family homes in Barker's Landing. Home has been professionally remediated, dried & remodeled. New drywall, insulation, ceilings, appliances, A/C, plumbing, electrical wiring & circuits. All new flooring & fixtures. Brand new Island kitchen w/Granite, Farmhouse sink & gas cooking. Huge utility room w/sink. Spacious master suite w/ fantastic bath! Barn doors, wood look tile, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, modern light fixtures, 3 atriums & gated courtyard entry. Huge rooms! 2 car oversized garage. Large walk-in storage closet. Near Terry Hershey Park, Energy Park, Energy Corridor and 1 block off of Memorial Drive. Katy ISD schools. Community patrolled by armed security guard 24/7. Neighborhood pool & tennis courts. Security cameras @ all entries/exits to community.