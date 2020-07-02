All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

417 E Fair Harbor Lane

417 East Fair Harbor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

417 East Fair Harbor Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
STUNNING remodeled 3 bedroom townhome in the heart of the Energy Corridor, off of Memorial Drive. Located in the close knit community of Townhomes nestled within a beautiful neighborhood of single family homes in Barker's Landing. Home has been professionally remediated, dried & remodeled. New drywall, insulation, ceilings, appliances, A/C, plumbing, electrical wiring & circuits. All new flooring & fixtures. Brand new Island kitchen w/Granite, Farmhouse sink & gas cooking. Huge utility room w/sink. Spacious master suite w/ fantastic bath! Barn doors, wood look tile, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, modern light fixtures, 3 atriums & gated courtyard entry. Huge rooms! 2 car oversized garage. Large walk-in storage closet. Near Terry Hershey Park, Energy Park, Energy Corridor and 1 block off of Memorial Drive. Katy ISD schools. Community patrolled by armed security guard 24/7. Neighborhood pool & tennis courts. Security cameras @ all entries/exits to community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 E Fair Harbor Lane have any available units?
417 E Fair Harbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 E Fair Harbor Lane have?
Some of 417 E Fair Harbor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 E Fair Harbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
417 E Fair Harbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 E Fair Harbor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 417 E Fair Harbor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 417 E Fair Harbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 417 E Fair Harbor Lane offers parking.
Does 417 E Fair Harbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 E Fair Harbor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 E Fair Harbor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 417 E Fair Harbor Lane has a pool.
Does 417 E Fair Harbor Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 417 E Fair Harbor Lane has accessible units.
Does 417 E Fair Harbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 E Fair Harbor Lane has units with dishwashers.

