Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:15 PM

4149 Lemac Drive

4149 Lemac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4149 Lemac Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Complete renovation for this amazing home zoned to Bellaire HS. Great curb appeal. The kitchen transformed into a dream-kitchen with endless granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a gas cooktop, new cabinets, self-closing drawers, and tile plus opened to the den. Recessed lighting in the Living room and kitchen. Updated bathroom. Original hardwood floors everywhere with a dark stain. Electrical service panel replaced. Spacious tree-lined backyard. Conveniently located close to 610. Home sits up high and was never touched by floodwaters. Zone to Bellaire High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 Lemac Drive have any available units?
4149 Lemac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 Lemac Drive have?
Some of 4149 Lemac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 Lemac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4149 Lemac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 Lemac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4149 Lemac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4149 Lemac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4149 Lemac Drive offers parking.
Does 4149 Lemac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 Lemac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 Lemac Drive have a pool?
No, 4149 Lemac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4149 Lemac Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4149 Lemac Drive has accessible units.
Does 4149 Lemac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4149 Lemac Drive has units with dishwashers.

