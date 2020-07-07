4149 Lemac Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Complete renovation for this amazing home zoned to Bellaire HS. Great curb appeal. The kitchen transformed into a dream-kitchen with endless granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a gas cooktop, new cabinets, self-closing drawers, and tile plus opened to the den. Recessed lighting in the Living room and kitchen. Updated bathroom. Original hardwood floors everywhere with a dark stain. Electrical service panel replaced. Spacious tree-lined backyard. Conveniently located close to 610. Home sits up high and was never touched by floodwaters. Zone to Bellaire High School.