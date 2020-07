4139 Pine Crest Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

GENEROUS LEASE OPPORTUNITY IN HIGHLY ACCLAIMED PINE BROOK SUBDIVISION. MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY OF CLEAR LAKE OFFERS EXEMPLARY SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, WALKING TRAILS AND THE BEST OF FAMILY LIVING. THIS PROPERTY HAS SOARING CEILINGS, LARGE OPEN SPACES AND METICULOUS UPDATES TO ENSURE COMFORTABLE LIVING FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. NEW CONTEMPORARY FLOORING THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS WITH NEW LUXURY CARPETING IN THE BEDROOMS AND UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM. SPACIOUS ROOMS AND EXTRA LARGE CLOSETS BOTH UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD COMMUNITY POOL, PARK, AND TENNIS COURTS. QUICK ACCESS TO BOTH 45 AND BELTWAY FOR COMMUTERS GOING BOTH TO TOWN AND GALVESTON.MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY!