4123 Mowery

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8fe541e053 ---- Beautifully updated and refreshed inside and out! This 4 bedroom home has fabulous new everything. From the exterior to the interior. Updated flooring, paint, fixtures, roofing, appliances. Everything is brand new! This desirable floor plan was created to offer more space and rooms. The backyard has been cleared and is securely fenced and gated. You can\'t beat this location. Located on a quiet boulevard in the sunnyside area of Houston. This home is ready for move in. Apply now! **NO SECTION 8. APPLICATION IS REQUIRED $50 FEE MUST BE PAID IN ORDER TO FULLY PROCESS.** *CONTACT 832-955-2434 OR INFO@PINPROPERTYGROUP.COM TO REQUEST APPLICATION*