Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just remodeled, in the bustling Oak Forest area, this three bedroom, one full bath, home is exquisitely done and ready for immediate move-in. This home features fresh paint, new flooring, a brand new roof, new quartz countertops, backsplash, all new appliances, and a completely remodeled restroom. Appointments are made easy for this stylish home, in a quiet neighborhood, with a prime location; click on the ''Schedule Showing'' button today!