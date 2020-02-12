4033 Newshire Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED and INCREDIBLE INSIDE THE LOOP LOCATION! Minutes to Medical Center, Downtown, Reliant, Galleria and even Sugar Land! This home boasts new cabinets with quartz countertops, new appliances (including full sized, stacked washer/dryer), new wood-look tile floors, gorgeous walk in shower in Master Bathroom. Recent utility construction more than doubles the curbs and capacity to help prevent flooding in Woodshire. Small pet allowed (possibly two) with landlord approval. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. Tenant to pay first $75 of any and all needed repairs. Large, corner lot. New construction all around the neighborhood. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis (one small pet), and with landlord approval.