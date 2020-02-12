All apartments in Houston
4033 Newshire Drive
4033 Newshire Drive

4033 Newshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4033 Newshire Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED and INCREDIBLE INSIDE THE LOOP LOCATION! Minutes to Medical Center, Downtown, Reliant, Galleria and even Sugar Land! This home boasts new cabinets with quartz countertops, new appliances (including full sized, stacked washer/dryer), new wood-look tile floors, gorgeous walk in shower in Master Bathroom. Recent utility construction more than doubles the curbs and capacity to help prevent flooding in Woodshire. Small pet allowed (possibly two) with landlord approval. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. Tenant to pay first $75 of any and all needed repairs. Large, corner lot. New construction all around the neighborhood. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis (one small pet), and with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Newshire Drive have any available units?
4033 Newshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 Newshire Drive have?
Some of 4033 Newshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Newshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Newshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Newshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 Newshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4033 Newshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4033 Newshire Drive offers parking.
Does 4033 Newshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4033 Newshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Newshire Drive have a pool?
No, 4033 Newshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Newshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4033 Newshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Newshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4033 Newshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

