Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:20 AM

4022 Koehler St

4022 Koehler Street · No Longer Available
Location

4022 Koehler Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
package receiving
This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You&rsquo;ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.

Just go along with it and check this place out already.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Wood Style Floors

Quartz Countertops

Storage Available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Gate

Free Weights

High Speed Internet

Pool

Fitness Center

On-Site Maintenance

Elevator

Package Receiving

On-Site Management

------------------------------------------------

Hello there handsome internet denizen. Are you looking for a new apartment?

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re an unruly mob of taco obsessed apartment locators. Unlike most unruly mobs who cause chaos and destruction, we&rsquo;re far more beneficial to society. We endlessly scour the internets for the best apartment deals, take care of all your research, and make all the annoying parts go away. If we succeed, we&rsquo;re then allowed to plunder our metaphorical treasure chest of corn-and-or-flour wrapped booty. Oh, we&rsquo;re free to work with too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Koehler St have any available units?
4022 Koehler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 Koehler St have?
Some of 4022 Koehler St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Koehler St currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Koehler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Koehler St pet-friendly?
No, 4022 Koehler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4022 Koehler St offer parking?
Yes, 4022 Koehler St offers parking.
Does 4022 Koehler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 Koehler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Koehler St have a pool?
Yes, 4022 Koehler St has a pool.
Does 4022 Koehler St have accessible units?
Yes, 4022 Koehler St has accessible units.
Does 4022 Koehler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 Koehler St does not have units with dishwashers.

