Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

4018 Silverwood Drive

4018 Silverwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4018 Silverwood Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This home has seen NO FLOODING! This is an amazingly renovated home with 4 beds and 3 full baths. Open floor plan with a large walk-in pantry, quartz counter tops, soft-close cabinetry and drawers, NEW stainless steel appliances, modern lighting fixtures and huge breakfast bar island. This home has ALL NEW pex plumbing, NEW electrical and NEW drywall throughout the entire house. NEW WINDOWS, NEW AC and water heater. Other wonderful features include recessed lighting, an in-house laundry/utility room, walk-in master closet, up dated bathrooms with quartz counter tops, tiled-in showers and tubs and framed mirrors. Let's not forget the LARGE gameroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Also upstairs is another bedroom with a full bath ensuit. Great neighborhood with two major access points to get you anywhere in Houston in under 15 minutes! 13 minutes from Medical Center, 14 minutes from Downtown, 12 minutes from Galleria. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Silverwood Drive have any available units?
4018 Silverwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 Silverwood Drive have?
Some of 4018 Silverwood Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 Silverwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Silverwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Silverwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4018 Silverwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4018 Silverwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4018 Silverwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4018 Silverwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 Silverwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Silverwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4018 Silverwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Silverwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4018 Silverwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Silverwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4018 Silverwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

