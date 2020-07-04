4018 Silverwood Drive

Amenities

This home has seen NO FLOODING! This is an amazingly renovated home with 4 beds and 3 full baths. Open floor plan with a large walk-in pantry, quartz counter tops, soft-close cabinetry and drawers, NEW stainless steel appliances, modern lighting fixtures and huge breakfast bar island. This home has ALL NEW pex plumbing, NEW electrical and NEW drywall throughout the entire house. NEW WINDOWS, NEW AC and water heater. Other wonderful features include recessed lighting, an in-house laundry/utility room, walk-in master closet, up dated bathrooms with quartz counter tops, tiled-in showers and tubs and framed mirrors. Let's not forget the LARGE gameroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Also upstairs is another bedroom with a full bath ensuit. Great neighborhood with two major access points to get you anywhere in Houston in under 15 minutes! 13 minutes from Medical Center, 14 minutes from Downtown, 12 minutes from Galleria. MUST SEE!!!