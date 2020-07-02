4006 W Alabama Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home, within walking distance to Highland Village shopping & restaurants. Only minutes away to the Galleria, Downtown, and Museum District. Fabulous lot w/ aged oak trees and fantastic backyard. Sprinkler system and lawn upkeep included! Home features hardwood floors, nice formals, and a den/family room with ceiling to floor windows and built-ins. Kitchen has SS appliances. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer! Very easy access to all major freeways. A MUST SEE!