Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4006 W Alabama Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:42 PM

4006 W Alabama Street

4006 West Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

4006 West Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home, within walking distance to Highland Village shopping & restaurants. Only minutes away to the Galleria, Downtown, and Museum District. Fabulous lot w/ aged oak trees and fantastic backyard. Sprinkler system and lawn upkeep included! Home features hardwood floors, nice formals, and a den/family room with ceiling to floor windows and built-ins. Kitchen has SS appliances. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer! Very easy access to all major freeways. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

