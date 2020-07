Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Gorgeous upgraded townhouse/condo with 42'' cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, glass tile bbacksplash, hardwood floors, dining/living combo with a fireplace. Perfect roommate setup with each bedroom having it's own bath and a half bath downstairs. Utility in the garage with a brand new washer and dryer. Refrigerator provided. Close to pool and mailboxes. Just lovely!