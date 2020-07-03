3815 Forest Village Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO upfront Security Deposit w/approved credit! NO upfront Pet Deposit! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door! This Spacious home located in Hunters Ridge Village offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. This home has plenty of space, game-room w/built in bookshelves, family room w/fireplace, formal dining room and breakfast nook. Kitchen includes all the appliances plus granite counter-top w/tile backsplash! Nice size master suite w/His and Hers closets and separate garden tub and shower! FRESH interior paint and ceiling fans throughout! Large corner lot with fenced backyard! Zoned to sought after Bear Branch Elementary, Creekwood Middle and Kingwood High with quick access to 59 and shopping. Contact Leasing Agent for more information on this home.