3813 Fulton Street

The POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS HERE! The best opportunity you'll have to live/work close to DOWNTOWN HOUSTON! Live here and take advantage of the proximity to downtown and having the Metro Station across your home! This home has fresh paint throughout and a large home/office perfect for anyone who works from home (accountants, lawyers, insurance agents, etc). The large room next to the office could also be a bedroom, storage area, home studio, or another office. The property has a 2 full bathrooms, Washer Dryer connections, a non-climate-control storage area, and plenty of parking space inside the property for your guests or home-business clients. Home is next to Moody Park and it's PUBLIC Community Center complete with a weight-room, crafts area, open air basketball pavilion, a swimming pool complex, tennis courts, walkways, playgrounds and a little league diamond field. Walk to shopping nearby (Fiesta is just a few blocks away).