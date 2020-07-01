All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3813 Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3813 Fulton Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

3813 Fulton Street

3813 Fulton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3813 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
The POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS HERE! The best opportunity you'll have to live/work close to DOWNTOWN HOUSTON! Live here and take advantage of the proximity to downtown and having the Metro Station across your home! This home has fresh paint throughout and a large home/office perfect for anyone who works from home (accountants, lawyers, insurance agents, etc). The large room next to the office could also be a bedroom, storage area, home studio, or another office. The property has a 2 full bathrooms, Washer Dryer connections, a non-climate-control storage area, and plenty of parking space inside the property for your guests or home-business clients. Home is next to Moody Park and it's PUBLIC Community Center complete with a weight-room, crafts area, open air basketball pavilion, a swimming pool complex, tennis courts, walkways, playgrounds and a little league diamond field. Walk to shopping nearby (Fiesta is just a few blocks away).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Fulton Street have any available units?
3813 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Fulton Street have?
Some of 3813 Fulton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3813 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Fulton Street offers parking.
Does 3813 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Fulton Street have a pool?
Yes, 3813 Fulton Street has a pool.
Does 3813 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 3813 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
1624 Holman St
1624 Holman St
Houston, TX 77004
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Arbor Point
18142 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd
Houston, TX 77042
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston