3800 Tanglewilde Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:50 PM

3800 Tanglewilde Street

3800 Tanglewilde Street · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Tanglewilde Street, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath chic contemporary 2 story townhome with 2 car garage and private gated patio. Ready for immediate move in! It boast a spacious living room/dining room combination with fireplace. Granite countertops in Kitchen which overlooks living and dining room. Laminate flooring down with tile in kitchen. Two HUGE bedrooms on second floor, each bedroom has their own en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The complex features 2 pools, on-site security. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain with the home. Quick access to Westpark and Beltway 8, easy commute to Galleria area. MUST SEE, schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Tanglewilde Street have any available units?
3800 Tanglewilde Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Tanglewilde Street have?
Some of 3800 Tanglewilde Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Tanglewilde Street currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Tanglewilde Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Tanglewilde Street pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Tanglewilde Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3800 Tanglewilde Street offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Tanglewilde Street offers parking.
Does 3800 Tanglewilde Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Tanglewilde Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Tanglewilde Street have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Tanglewilde Street has a pool.
Does 3800 Tanglewilde Street have accessible units?
No, 3800 Tanglewilde Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Tanglewilde Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Tanglewilde Street does not have units with dishwashers.

