3800 Tanglewilde Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath chic contemporary 2 story townhome with 2 car garage and private gated patio. Ready for immediate move in! It boast a spacious living room/dining room combination with fireplace. Granite countertops in Kitchen which overlooks living and dining room. Laminate flooring down with tile in kitchen. Two HUGE bedrooms on second floor, each bedroom has their own en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The complex features 2 pools, on-site security. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain with the home. Quick access to Westpark and Beltway 8, easy commute to Galleria area. MUST SEE, schedule your appointment today!