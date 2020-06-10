3731 Drake Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Charming home in the heart of Sunset Terrace surrounded by West University Place and Greenway Plaza neighborhoods. This home sits on a 9000sf lot that is well situated in the neighborhood on a lovely block with a mixture of new construction & original, well-kept cottages. Spacious rooms throughout, covered back patio serves as outdoor living space. So many mature trees in the front and back yards! Highly desirable location. High and dry. Convenient to 610, the Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, Galleria, NRG Stadium and more! Zoned to West University Elementary. High and dry.