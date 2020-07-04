3630 Omeara Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage

This Gated Community Property with wood floors and recent tile updates will make you want to move in today! Has an attached 2 car garage. Plenty of street parking for Visitors less than 50ft from front door. The two story Living Room will impress you and your guests. The second floor is the main hub of a home containing the Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms, a Half Bath for your guests and the Laundry-Room. The Kitchen features a Gas Range, built-in Microwave, Granite Countertops and a Breakfast Bar Island. The elegant and private Master Suite is located on the 3rd Floor with large Master Closet, Double Sinks, Whirlpool Tub, and separate Shower in the Master Bath. The secondary Bedrooms are on the 1st floor for additional privacy and one has doors leading to the Patio. Minutes to the Medical Center, Rice Village and Downtown. Pictures are from a previous listing. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!