All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3630 Omeara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3630 Omeara Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:12 AM

3630 Omeara Drive

3630 Omeara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3630 Omeara Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This Gated Community Property with wood floors and recent tile updates will make you want to move in today! Has an attached 2 car garage. Plenty of street parking for Visitors less than 50ft from front door. The two story Living Room will impress you and your guests. The second floor is the main hub of a home containing the Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms, a Half Bath for your guests and the Laundry-Room. The Kitchen features a Gas Range, built-in Microwave, Granite Countertops and a Breakfast Bar Island. The elegant and private Master Suite is located on the 3rd Floor with large Master Closet, Double Sinks, Whirlpool Tub, and separate Shower in the Master Bath. The secondary Bedrooms are on the 1st floor for additional privacy and one has doors leading to the Patio. Minutes to the Medical Center, Rice Village and Downtown. Pictures are from a previous listing. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Omeara Drive have any available units?
3630 Omeara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Omeara Drive have?
Some of 3630 Omeara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Omeara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Omeara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Omeara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3630 Omeara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3630 Omeara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3630 Omeara Drive offers parking.
Does 3630 Omeara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3630 Omeara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Omeara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3630 Omeara Drive has a pool.
Does 3630 Omeara Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3630 Omeara Drive has accessible units.
Does 3630 Omeara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 Omeara Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
74 Lyerly Place Apartments
74 Lyerly St
Houston, TX 77022

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston