Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3602 Omeara Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:16 PM

3602 Omeara Drive

3602 Omeara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3602 Omeara Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story patio home located on the corner of a private gated drive. There are 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and living and master on the 2nd floor. Located close to Reliant Stadium and an easy commute tothe Med Center, Downtown, Galleria and Greenway Plaza. The home has a beautiful architectural detail of the contemporary rounded walls, hardwood floors, porcelain countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful art niches. Master bathroom features a large tub with separate shower and double sinks. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Omeara Drive have any available units?
3602 Omeara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 Omeara Drive have?
Some of 3602 Omeara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Omeara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Omeara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Omeara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3602 Omeara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3602 Omeara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3602 Omeara Drive offers parking.
Does 3602 Omeara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 Omeara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Omeara Drive have a pool?
No, 3602 Omeara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Omeara Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3602 Omeara Drive has accessible units.
Does 3602 Omeara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 Omeara Drive has units with dishwashers.

