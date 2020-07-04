3602 Omeara Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story patio home located on the corner of a private gated drive. There are 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and living and master on the 2nd floor. Located close to Reliant Stadium and an easy commute tothe Med Center, Downtown, Galleria and Greenway Plaza. The home has a beautiful architectural detail of the contemporary rounded walls, hardwood floors, porcelain countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful art niches. Master bathroom features a large tub with separate shower and double sinks. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! This home is a must see!