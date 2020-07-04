3503 Emerald Falls Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home located in the golf course/country club community of Bay Oaks in Clear Lake. This home is now available for RENT TO OWN ! This one story gem home is situated on sought-after Cul-de-Sac with beautiful trees all around. Just minutes away from shopping, dining and hospitals. Fantastic back patio overlooks the yard, plus fireplace and kitchen island that one could dream of. This beautiful property has new floors , high ceilings and spacious rooms. Start your home ownership TODAY! NO FLOODING during Harvey. Really great find with all you need and want!