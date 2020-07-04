All apartments in Houston
3503 Emerald Falls Court
3503 Emerald Falls Court

3503 Emerald Falls Court · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Emerald Falls Court, Houston, TX 77059
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home located in the golf course/country club community of Bay Oaks in Clear Lake. This home is now available for RENT TO OWN ! This one story gem home is situated on sought-after Cul-de-Sac with beautiful trees all around. Just minutes away from shopping, dining and hospitals. Fantastic back patio overlooks the yard, plus fireplace and kitchen island that one could dream of. This beautiful property has new floors , high ceilings and spacious rooms. Start your home ownership TODAY! NO FLOODING during Harvey. Really great find with all you need and want!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

