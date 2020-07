Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace game room microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities game room pool

Near the city, med-center & U of H with space and privacy. Beautiful trees and near-by hike & bike trails. This home is a beauty and sits on approximately 1/2 acre. Beautiful formal dining room, family room, a game room with huge windows overlooking the pool. All bedrooms are located on upper floor. No flooding! Yard & pool maintenance included ($460 monthly value).