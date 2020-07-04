342 Elder Glen Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Attached-Garage HOUSE (Includes WASHER-DRYER-REFRIGERATOR )in NASA - BAY AREA BLVD AREA or UNFURNISHED FOR 1700 PER MONTH FOR 1 YEAR TERM. (Also near Medical Center Transport hub), CLOSE TO TOURIST AREAS(Available Move-in Immediately!), CALL Excellent Location, JUST 1 traffic light from I-45. (CLEAR LAKE AREA) Just minutes from wide variety of Fine Restaurants, the Baybrook Mall, Walmart and Hardware stores. The community center is complete with sand volleyball, jogging track, baseball, soccer, Lighted tennis courts, Pavillion, marshmallow-soft floor childrens playground and Olympic size swimming pool.

The house (was the Model Home for this area home builder so it has lots of extras) ,is all brick, fireplace, nice ceramic tile through out except for the bedrooms. Recently painted. High Vaulted cielings, New Air condition system (2 years old) so you can benefit w/ low utilities for summertime. New Fenced backyard and roof. Must see to appreciate. Maytag appliances. Great Schools. If you are interested CALL



Lease Information * Deposit same as lease amount* 3 MONTH Lease Available * * Smoking Not Allowed *Amenities: * Kitchen - Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Gas Stove Top Gas Double Oven Pantry Garbage Disposal * Flooring - Ceramic Carpet * Rooms - Living Room Dining Area Utility Room * Amenities Washer / Dryer Appliances include Air Conditioning Fireplace Walk-in Closets Ceiling Fans High Vaulted Ceilings Cable Available Broadband Available Intrusion Alarm Furnished(AVAILABLE) Blinds Heat Exterior * Patio * Tennis * Swimming Pool *Racquetball * Playground * Clubhouse * Volleyball * Other: Jogging Track, Baseball, Soccer

Clear Lake , Friendswood, League City, Nasa, Pearland, Webster, Seabrook, Kemah, Houston, Dickenson, Santa Fe