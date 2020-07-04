All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

342 Elder Glen Drive

342 Elder Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

342 Elder Glen Drive, Houston, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Attached-Garage HOUSE (Includes WASHER-DRYER-REFRIGERATOR )in NASA - BAY AREA BLVD AREA or UNFURNISHED FOR 1700 PER MONTH FOR 1 YEAR TERM. (Also near Medical Center Transport hub), CLOSE TO TOURIST AREAS(Available Move-in Immediately!), CALL Excellent Location, JUST 1 traffic light from I-45. (CLEAR LAKE AREA) Just minutes from wide variety of Fine Restaurants, the Baybrook Mall, Walmart and Hardware stores. The community center is complete with sand volleyball, jogging track, baseball, soccer, Lighted tennis courts, Pavillion, marshmallow-soft floor childrens playground and Olympic size swimming pool.
The house (was the Model Home for this area home builder so it has lots of extras) ,is all brick, fireplace, nice ceramic tile through out except for the bedrooms. Recently painted. High Vaulted cielings, New Air condition system (2 years old) so you can benefit w/ low utilities for summertime. New Fenced backyard and roof. Must see to appreciate. Maytag appliances. Great Schools. If you are interested CALL

Lease Information * Deposit same as lease amount* 3 MONTH Lease Available * * Smoking Not Allowed *Amenities: * Kitchen - Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Gas Stove Top Gas Double Oven Pantry Garbage Disposal * Flooring - Ceramic Carpet * Rooms - Living Room Dining Area Utility Room * Amenities Washer / Dryer Appliances include Air Conditioning Fireplace Walk-in Closets Ceiling Fans High Vaulted Ceilings Cable Available Broadband Available Intrusion Alarm Furnished(AVAILABLE) Blinds Heat Exterior * Patio * Tennis * Swimming Pool *Racquetball * Playground * Clubhouse * Volleyball * Other: Jogging Track, Baseball, Soccer
Clear Lake , Friendswood, League City, Nasa, Pearland, Webster, Seabrook, Kemah, Houston, Dickenson, Santa Fe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Elder Glen Drive have any available units?
342 Elder Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 Elder Glen Drive have?
Some of 342 Elder Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Elder Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
342 Elder Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Elder Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 342 Elder Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 342 Elder Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 342 Elder Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 342 Elder Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 Elder Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Elder Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 342 Elder Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 342 Elder Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 342 Elder Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Elder Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Elder Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

