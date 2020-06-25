All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3400 montrose blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3400 montrose blvd
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:54 AM

3400 montrose blvd

3400 Montrose Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3400 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
Hanover Montrose - ENTIRE APARTMENT>> Beautiful and secure 32 floor high rise luxury apartment building in the heart of Montrose!
This is a one bedroom one bath 975sqft unit on the 19th floor with the most amazing view of the city!
This property is right in the middle of many eateries, restaurants of almost every type of food you can imagine.
24 hour Walgreens, Starbucks, and more are right across in a plaza.
We are right next to Kroger and 7.5 miles from the galleria.
Walmart, Whole Foods and park is 1-4 miles away! You will have the entire unit to yourself.
Please be courteous. No smoking is allowed indoors and on the premises. No pets allowed in this unit, sorry.
Other amenities:
- gym
- swimming pool
- cabanas
- grill section
- theatre
- free valet for you and guests
- concierge
- secure parking
- gate entry garage\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Pool, Patio, Balcony, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi, Doorman, Dryer

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4530289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 montrose blvd have any available units?
3400 montrose blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 montrose blvd have?
Some of 3400 montrose blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 montrose blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3400 montrose blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 montrose blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3400 montrose blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3400 montrose blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3400 montrose blvd offers parking.
Does 3400 montrose blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 montrose blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 montrose blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3400 montrose blvd has a pool.
Does 3400 montrose blvd have accessible units?
No, 3400 montrose blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 montrose blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 montrose blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Apex
8520 Madie Dr
Houston, TX 77022
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
The Retreat at Westpark
10575 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd
Houston, TX 77018

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston