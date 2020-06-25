3400 montrose blvd

Amenities

Hanover Montrose - ENTIRE APARTMENT>> Beautiful and secure 32 floor high rise luxury apartment building in the heart of Montrose!

This is a one bedroom one bath 975sqft unit on the 19th floor with the most amazing view of the city!

This property is right in the middle of many eateries, restaurants of almost every type of food you can imagine.

24 hour Walgreens, Starbucks, and more are right across in a plaza.

We are right next to Kroger and 7.5 miles from the galleria.

Walmart, Whole Foods and park is 1-4 miles away! You will have the entire unit to yourself.

Please be courteous. No smoking is allowed indoors and on the premises. No pets allowed in this unit, sorry.

Other amenities:

- gym

- swimming pool

- cabanas

- grill section

- theatre

- free valet for you and guests

- concierge

- secure parking

- gate entry garage



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4530289)