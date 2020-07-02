3333 Cummins St

Amenities
Warm and cozy thoughts. SMores by the campfire. Ugly sweaters and mismatched cotton high socks. Cinnamon spiced eggnog. A fuzzy blanket made from definitely-not-some-poor-seal wrapped around you as you watch that movie from your earlier days that you really like. Yeah. Warm and fuzzy thoughts. That’s basically what it’s like to live in this Houston apartment. It’s not some gaudy techno-gym, butler at the door, diamond countertop castle that your more ostentatious friends go for. This is simpler. Homier. It’s wonderful, and you should totally come check it out.
Apartment Amenities
Electric Range and Oven
Wood Styled Floors
Custom trim and crown molding
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Large Closets
Microwave
Balconies or Solariums
Refrigerator
Seven spacious plans, including lofts
Oversized Garden Tubs
Cultured Marble Countertops
Double Vanity Sinks
Ceiling Fans and Vertical Blinds
Built-in Bookcases
French doors & bay windows
Individual hot water heaters
Intrusion Alarms
Multiple phone & cable connections
Dramatic 9-foot & vaulted ceilings
Marble entries
Community Amenities
Fitness Center
Pool
Spa With Outdoor Lounging areas
Japanese Garden & Courtyards
Pool Tables & Shuffleboards
Business Center
Controlled Access/Gated
Handicap-accessible Homes
Valet Trash Pick Up
