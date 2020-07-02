All apartments in Houston
3333 Cummins St

3333 Cummins Street · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Cummins Street, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
trash valet
Warm and cozy thoughts. SMores by the campfire. Ugly sweaters and mismatched cotton high socks. Cinnamon spiced eggnog. A fuzzy blanket made from definitely-not-some-poor-seal wrapped around you as you watch that movie from your earlier days that you really like. Yeah. Warm and fuzzy thoughts. That&rsquo;s basically what it&rsquo;s like to live in this Houston apartment. It&rsquo;s not some gaudy techno-gym, butler at the door, diamond countertop castle that your more ostentatious friends go for. This is simpler. Homier. It&rsquo;s wonderful, and you should totally come check it out.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Electric Range and Oven

Wood Styled Floors

Custom trim and crown molding

Fireplace

Dishwasher

Large Closets

Microwave

Balconies or Solariums

Refrigerator

Seven spacious plans, including lofts

Oversized Garden Tubs

Cultured Marble Countertops

Double Vanity Sinks

Ceiling Fans and Vertical Blinds

Built-in Bookcases

French doors & bay windows

Individual hot water heaters

Intrusion Alarms

Multiple phone & cable connections

Dramatic 9-foot & vaulted ceilings

Marble entries

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Fitness Center

Pool

Spa With Outdoor Lounging areas

Japanese Garden & Courtyards

Pool Tables & Shuffleboards

Business Center

Controlled Access/Gated

Handicap-accessible Homes

Valet Trash Pick Up

============

Tired of researching that new apartment?

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we&rsquo;ve found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we&rsquo;re free to work with too. So&hellip;.reach out to us!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Cummins St have any available units?
3333 Cummins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Cummins St have?
Some of 3333 Cummins St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Cummins St currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Cummins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Cummins St pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Cummins St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3333 Cummins St offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Cummins St offers parking.
Does 3333 Cummins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Cummins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Cummins St have a pool?
Yes, 3333 Cummins St has a pool.
Does 3333 Cummins St have accessible units?
Yes, 3333 Cummins St has accessible units.
Does 3333 Cummins St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Cummins St has units with dishwashers.

