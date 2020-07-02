3333 Cummins St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center carport courtyard gym parking pool pool table hot tub trash valet

Warm and cozy thoughts. SMores by the campfire. Ugly sweaters and mismatched cotton high socks. Cinnamon spiced eggnog. A fuzzy blanket made from definitely-not-some-poor-seal wrapped around you as you watch that movie from your earlier days that you really like. Yeah. Warm and fuzzy thoughts. That’s basically what it’s like to live in this Houston apartment. It’s not some gaudy techno-gym, butler at the door, diamond countertop castle that your more ostentatious friends go for. This is simpler. Homier. It’s wonderful, and you should totally come check it out.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Electric Range and Oven



Wood Styled Floors



Custom trim and crown molding



Fireplace



Dishwasher



Large Closets



Microwave



Balconies or Solariums



Refrigerator



Seven spacious plans, including lofts



Oversized Garden Tubs



Cultured Marble Countertops



Double Vanity Sinks



Ceiling Fans and Vertical Blinds



Built-in Bookcases



French doors & bay windows



Individual hot water heaters



Intrusion Alarms



Multiple phone & cable connections



Dramatic 9-foot & vaulted ceilings



Marble entries



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Fitness Center



Pool



Spa With Outdoor Lounging areas



Japanese Garden & Courtyards



Pool Tables & Shuffleboards



Business Center



Controlled Access/Gated



Handicap-accessible Homes



Valet Trash Pick Up



============



Tired of researching that new apartment?



We’re Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we’ve found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we’re free to work with too. So….reach out to us!