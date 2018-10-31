All apartments in Houston
3327 Sycamore Springs Drive

Location

3327 Sycamore Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with lots of charm! Open floor plan perfect for gathering with the corner fireplace as focal point, and built in china cabinet provides for extra cabinet space and decoration. Master bedroom features a walk in closet with a built in shoe rack. Brand new carpet throughout. Ideally located just a stone's throw away from the Sherwood Elm Grove trail.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive have any available units?
3327 Sycamore Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive have?
Some of 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Sycamore Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 Sycamore Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

