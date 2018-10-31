3327 Sycamore Springs Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with lots of charm! Open floor plan perfect for gathering with the corner fireplace as focal point, and built in china cabinet provides for extra cabinet space and decoration. Master bedroom features a walk in closet with a built in shoe rack. Brand new carpet throughout. Ideally located just a stone's throw away from the Sherwood Elm Grove trail.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.