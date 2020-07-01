All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 331 W 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
331 W 30th Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:31 PM

331 W 30th Street

331 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

331 West 30th Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Ready to embrace life in a community offering walking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas & green space? All within walking distance of restaurants, grocery stores & more? Don???t miss your opportunity to make this house a home. Amazing updated 1-story, 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath home with neutral color scheme enhanced by tons of natural light. Open floorpan offers visibility from the living area to the kitchen & bfast area. Other amenities incl. recessed lighting, beautiful gas log FP, SS appliances & not one but 2 islands, custom cabinets, granite counters. HUGE master with ensuite that offers his & her sinks, soaking tub with large separate seamless frame shower & a walk-in closet dreams are made of. Other notable amenities include mudroom, tankless/on-demand H2O heater, detached garage apartment/living quarters located on an oversized corner, shaded lot & zoned to Garden Oaks Montessori. Don???t wait another minute. Contact your real estate professional today to schedule your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 W 30th Street have any available units?
331 W 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 W 30th Street have?
Some of 331 W 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 W 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
331 W 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 W 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 331 W 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 331 W 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 331 W 30th Street offers parking.
Does 331 W 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 W 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 W 30th Street have a pool?
No, 331 W 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 331 W 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 331 W 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 331 W 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 W 30th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Greenridge Place
3000 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston