331 W 30th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Ready to embrace life in a community offering walking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas & green space? All within walking distance of restaurants, grocery stores & more? Don???t miss your opportunity to make this house a home. Amazing updated 1-story, 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath home with neutral color scheme enhanced by tons of natural light. Open floorpan offers visibility from the living area to the kitchen & bfast area. Other amenities incl. recessed lighting, beautiful gas log FP, SS appliances & not one but 2 islands, custom cabinets, granite counters. HUGE master with ensuite that offers his & her sinks, soaking tub with large separate seamless frame shower & a walk-in closet dreams are made of. Other notable amenities include mudroom, tankless/on-demand H2O heater, detached garage apartment/living quarters located on an oversized corner, shaded lot & zoned to Garden Oaks Montessori. Don???t wait another minute. Contact your real estate professional today to schedule your private showing.