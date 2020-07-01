331 W 30th Street

Amenities
Ready to embrace life in a community offering walking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas & green space? All within walking distance of restaurants, grocery stores & more? Don???t miss your opportunity to make this house a home. Amazing updated 1-story, 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath home with neutral color scheme enhanced by tons of natural light. Open floorpan offers visibility from the living area to the kitchen & bfast area. Other amenities incl. recessed lighting, beautiful gas log FP, SS appliances & not one but 2 islands, custom cabinets, granite counters. HUGE master with ensuite that offers his & her sinks, soaking tub with large separate seamless frame shower & a walk-in closet dreams are made of. Other notable amenities include mudroom, tankless/on-demand H2O heater, detached garage apartment/living quarters located on an oversized corner, shaded lot & zoned to Garden Oaks Montessori. Don???t wait another minute. Contact your real estate professional today to schedule your private showing.