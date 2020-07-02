All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:36 AM

3308 Clearview Cir

3308 Clearview Circle
Location

3308 Clearview Circle, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 2/3.5 Home Just 10 Mins Away from Medical Center - Gorgeous townhome right next to the heart of Houston with easy access to I-610 and 10 minutes to the Medical Center.
Fully upgraded and equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, top of the line refrigerator, washer and dryer. You'll enjoy treating your guests with a large and open living room that comes with a 5.1 Surround System preinstalled w/ a receiver! The master and second bedroom are upstairs with the master bathroom a complete must see with a jacuzzi, standing and completely refinished shower.
Downstairs, you'll have a separate office/extra bedroom with a full size bathroom attached. This is a beautiful home and is move-in ready. You won't want to miss this!

(RLNE5109719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Clearview Cir have any available units?
3308 Clearview Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Clearview Cir have?
Some of 3308 Clearview Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Clearview Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Clearview Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Clearview Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 Clearview Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3308 Clearview Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Clearview Cir offers parking.
Does 3308 Clearview Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3308 Clearview Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Clearview Cir have a pool?
No, 3308 Clearview Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Clearview Cir have accessible units?
No, 3308 Clearview Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Clearview Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Clearview Cir has units with dishwashers.

