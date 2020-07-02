3308 Clearview Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous 2/3.5 Home Just 10 Mins Away from Medical Center - Gorgeous townhome right next to the heart of Houston with easy access to I-610 and 10 minutes to the Medical Center.

Fully upgraded and equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, top of the line refrigerator, washer and dryer. You'll enjoy treating your guests with a large and open living room that comes with a 5.1 Surround System preinstalled w/ a receiver! The master and second bedroom are upstairs with the master bathroom a complete must see with a jacuzzi, standing and completely refinished shower.

Downstairs, you'll have a separate office/extra bedroom with a full size bathroom attached. This is a beautiful home and is move-in ready. You won't want to miss this!



(RLNE5109719)