330 S Gate Stone

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Location! Luxury! Lifestyle! This home has it all! Welcome to your new townhome in the heart of it all. Upon entering this 2 bedroom home, you will immediately notice the immaculate wood floors that carry through the first two levels. A custom iron door on your new wine closet showcases your grand collection. The study and guest bedroom are located on the 1st floor. On the 2nd level, you will find your expansive entertaining space. Kitchen, dining, and living are the only rooms on this floor to give you plenty of room to spread out (and a half bath, too). Retreat up to your 3rd floor master suite. With the whole floor to yourself, there is plenty of room to relax. This neighborhood is not only gated, but has a 24-hour guard! No package thieves here! Plenty of guest parking in lot adjacent to home. Enjoy your private access to Spotts Park & Buffalo Bayou running trails.