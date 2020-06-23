All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 22 2019 at 6:41 AM

330 S Gate Stone

330 South Gate Stone · No Longer Available
Location

330 South Gate Stone, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Location! Luxury! Lifestyle! This home has it all! Welcome to your new townhome in the heart of it all. Upon entering this 2 bedroom home, you will immediately notice the immaculate wood floors that carry through the first two levels. A custom iron door on your new wine closet showcases your grand collection. The study and guest bedroom are located on the 1st floor. On the 2nd level, you will find your expansive entertaining space. Kitchen, dining, and living are the only rooms on this floor to give you plenty of room to spread out (and a half bath, too). Retreat up to your 3rd floor master suite. With the whole floor to yourself, there is plenty of room to relax. This neighborhood is not only gated, but has a 24-hour guard! No package thieves here! Plenty of guest parking in lot adjacent to home. Enjoy your private access to Spotts Park & Buffalo Bayou running trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S Gate Stone have any available units?
330 S Gate Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 S Gate Stone have?
Some of 330 S Gate Stone's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S Gate Stone currently offering any rent specials?
330 S Gate Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S Gate Stone pet-friendly?
No, 330 S Gate Stone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 330 S Gate Stone offer parking?
Yes, 330 S Gate Stone offers parking.
Does 330 S Gate Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 S Gate Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S Gate Stone have a pool?
No, 330 S Gate Stone does not have a pool.
Does 330 S Gate Stone have accessible units?
No, 330 S Gate Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S Gate Stone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 S Gate Stone has units with dishwashers.

