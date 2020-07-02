322 Everton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN HOUSTON!! 2 MINUTE WALK TO LIGHT RAIL STATION! NO NEED TO DRIVE IN DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC! FRESH PAINT AND WOOD LAMINATE GIVES THIS PROPERTY A NATURALLY BRIGHT FEEL. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! FRIDGE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! XL MASTER BATH HAS HUGE WALK IN SHOWER WITH DUAL SHOWER HEADS AND SEPARATE GARDEN TUB!!