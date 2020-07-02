All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 20 2019 at 7:59 PM

322 Everton St

322 Everton Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 Everton Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN HOUSTON!! 2 MINUTE WALK TO LIGHT RAIL STATION! NO NEED TO DRIVE IN DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC! FRESH PAINT AND WOOD LAMINATE GIVES THIS PROPERTY A NATURALLY BRIGHT FEEL. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! FRIDGE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! XL MASTER BATH HAS HUGE WALK IN SHOWER WITH DUAL SHOWER HEADS AND SEPARATE GARDEN TUB!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Everton St have any available units?
322 Everton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 Everton St have?
Some of 322 Everton St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Everton St currently offering any rent specials?
322 Everton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Everton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Everton St is pet friendly.
Does 322 Everton St offer parking?
No, 322 Everton St does not offer parking.
Does 322 Everton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Everton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Everton St have a pool?
No, 322 Everton St does not have a pool.
Does 322 Everton St have accessible units?
No, 322 Everton St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Everton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Everton St does not have units with dishwashers.

