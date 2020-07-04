319 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Elegant, well maintained, perfectly located near several major highways and downtown destinations and sports stadiums - this home will not disappoint! If you're a Rockets or Astros fan, you are just a short Uber ride away for game night! An ivy draped gated drive greets you as you arrive at this quiet, well manicured, established community. As you step through the front door a fresh and updated paint job lends a light and bright feel to the space. The second floor living and kitchen space is a generous size, plenty for dinner guests and game day watch parties. Custom iron doors lead out to the newly fenced backyard patio space that will be perfect to enjoy your morning coffee. Reach out or contact your agent today to arrange a private showing!