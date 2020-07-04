All apartments in Houston
319 Grove Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:37 PM

319 Grove Street

319 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 Grove Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Elegant, well maintained, perfectly located near several major highways and downtown destinations and sports stadiums - this home will not disappoint! If you're a Rockets or Astros fan, you are just a short Uber ride away for game night! An ivy draped gated drive greets you as you arrive at this quiet, well manicured, established community. As you step through the front door a fresh and updated paint job lends a light and bright feel to the space. The second floor living and kitchen space is a generous size, plenty for dinner guests and game day watch parties. Custom iron doors lead out to the newly fenced backyard patio space that will be perfect to enjoy your morning coffee. Reach out or contact your agent today to arrange a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Grove Street have any available units?
319 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Grove Street have?
Some of 319 Grove Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 319 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 319 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 319 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 319 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 319 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 Grove Street have accessible units?
Yes, 319 Grove Street has accessible units.
Does 319 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.

