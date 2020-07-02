All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 318 E Fair Harbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
318 E Fair Harbor Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

318 E Fair Harbor Lane

318 East Fair Harbor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

318 East Fair Harbor Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rare opportunity to live in a FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful well maintained recently remodeled 1 story home located in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Three good size bedrooms, study/TV room, small office, 2/1 bath, 2 car attached garage, a wonderful large cream kitchen with granite counters, lots of cupboard space & large contrasting island & large breakfast table. This home has beautiful high end furnishing, a dream kitchen, 2 table area and is a fantastic home for entertaining. Visit Barkers Landing area pool & tennis courts close by and meet your neighbors. Refrigerator & high end washer & dryer included in the lease. This home has new double pane windows & the French doors connects the formal lounge to the private back patio with lots of mature landscaping, beautiful pots & flowers, the awning sunshade links the inside with outside. Tile floors throughout - no carpet. Lots of natural light. This is a real must see property. 6 months or longer lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 E Fair Harbor Lane have any available units?
318 E Fair Harbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 E Fair Harbor Lane have?
Some of 318 E Fair Harbor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 E Fair Harbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
318 E Fair Harbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 E Fair Harbor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 318 E Fair Harbor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 318 E Fair Harbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 318 E Fair Harbor Lane offers parking.
Does 318 E Fair Harbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 E Fair Harbor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 E Fair Harbor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 318 E Fair Harbor Lane has a pool.
Does 318 E Fair Harbor Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 318 E Fair Harbor Lane has accessible units.
Does 318 E Fair Harbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 E Fair Harbor Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S
Houston, TX 77070
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030
The Westheimer
2001 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston