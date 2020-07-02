318 E Fair Harbor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Rare opportunity to live in a FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful well maintained recently remodeled 1 story home located in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Three good size bedrooms, study/TV room, small office, 2/1 bath, 2 car attached garage, a wonderful large cream kitchen with granite counters, lots of cupboard space & large contrasting island & large breakfast table. This home has beautiful high end furnishing, a dream kitchen, 2 table area and is a fantastic home for entertaining. Visit Barkers Landing area pool & tennis courts close by and meet your neighbors. Refrigerator & high end washer & dryer included in the lease. This home has new double pane windows & the French doors connects the formal lounge to the private back patio with lots of mature landscaping, beautiful pots & flowers, the awning sunshade links the inside with outside. Tile floors throughout - no carpet. Lots of natural light. This is a real must see property. 6 months or longer lease available.