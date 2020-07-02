All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

3130 Memorial

3130 Memorial Court · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Memorial Court, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
valet service
Working with us. 

  We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).

========================== As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.   

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Two & Three Bedroom Penthouse Homes Available

Floor to Ceiling Windows

Spectacular Skyline Views

10-20 Foot Ceilings

Hardwood Floors or Ceramic Tile Floors

Granite Countertops

Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens with Custom Cabinetry

Mosaic Tile Backsplashes, Islands, and Double Ovens

Track Lighting and Pendant Lighting

Large Seamless Glass Walk-In Showers

Soaking Tubs

Full Size Washers and Dryers

Impressive Private Balconies and Terraces

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24-Hour Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service

Apartment Butler Mobile Concierge App

Resort Style Swimming Pool with Sun Deck, Private Cabanas, and Wi-Fi

Outdoor Living Area with Firepit and Gas Grills

Fitness Center with State-Of-The-Art Cardio Equipment and Free Weights

Wi-Fi Conference Room with Loaner Notebook Computers

W Club with Screening Room, Billiards Table, and Fireplace

W Lounge with Cigar Retreat with Humidor, Wine Experience with Chiller and Private Lockers

Spa 3131 with Massage Therapist Services and Mystic Tanning

Pet-friendly with Urban Pet Walk

Pet Spa

Resident and Guest Garage Parking

Reserved Parking

1 or 2 Car Private Garages

Private Storage Spaces

Two Electric Car Charging Stations

Online Payments Available

Services:

24-Hour Concierge

Valet Service

Valet Dry Cleaning

Package Acceptance

24-Hour Coffee and Tea Bar

Wi-Fi Hotspots In Amenity Areas

Fitness Classes

Guest Suite

Two Electric Car Charging Stations

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

On-Site Professional Management

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Memorial have any available units?
3130 Memorial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Memorial have?
Some of 3130 Memorial's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Memorial currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Memorial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Memorial pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Memorial is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Memorial offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Memorial offers parking.
Does 3130 Memorial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 Memorial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Memorial have a pool?
Yes, 3130 Memorial has a pool.
Does 3130 Memorial have accessible units?
Yes, 3130 Memorial has accessible units.
Does 3130 Memorial have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Memorial does not have units with dishwashers.

