3130 Memorial

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room car charging carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge fire pit gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access media room package receiving valet service

We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).



========================== As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Two & Three Bedroom Penthouse Homes Available



Floor to Ceiling Windows



Spectacular Skyline Views



10-20 Foot Ceilings



Hardwood Floors or Ceramic Tile Floors



Granite Countertops



Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens with Custom Cabinetry



Mosaic Tile Backsplashes, Islands, and Double Ovens



Track Lighting and Pendant Lighting



Large Seamless Glass Walk-In Showers



Soaking Tubs



Full Size Washers and Dryers



Impressive Private Balconies and Terraces



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



24-Hour Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service



Apartment Butler Mobile Concierge App



Resort Style Swimming Pool with Sun Deck, Private Cabanas, and Wi-Fi



Outdoor Living Area with Firepit and Gas Grills



Fitness Center with State-Of-The-Art Cardio Equipment and Free Weights



Wi-Fi Conference Room with Loaner Notebook Computers



W Club with Screening Room, Billiards Table, and Fireplace



W Lounge with Cigar Retreat with Humidor, Wine Experience with Chiller and Private Lockers



Spa 3131 with Massage Therapist Services and Mystic Tanning



Pet-friendly with Urban Pet Walk



Pet Spa



Resident and Guest Garage Parking



Reserved Parking



1 or 2 Car Private Garages



Private Storage Spaces



Two Electric Car Charging Stations



Online Payments Available



Services:



24-Hour Concierge



Valet Service



Valet Dry Cleaning



Package Acceptance



24-Hour Coffee and Tea Bar



Wi-Fi Hotspots In Amenity Areas



Fitness Classes



Guest Suite



Two Electric Car Charging Stations



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



On-Site Professional Management







