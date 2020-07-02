3130 Memorial

Amenities
Working with us.
We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).
========================== As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.
Apartment Amenities
Two & Three Bedroom Penthouse Homes Available
Floor to Ceiling Windows
Spectacular Skyline Views
10-20 Foot Ceilings
Hardwood Floors or Ceramic Tile Floors
Granite Countertops
Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens with Custom Cabinetry
Mosaic Tile Backsplashes, Islands, and Double Ovens
Track Lighting and Pendant Lighting
Large Seamless Glass Walk-In Showers
Soaking Tubs
Full Size Washers and Dryers
Impressive Private Balconies and Terraces
Community Amenities
24-Hour Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service
Apartment Butler Mobile Concierge App
Resort Style Swimming Pool with Sun Deck, Private Cabanas, and Wi-Fi
Outdoor Living Area with Firepit and Gas Grills
Fitness Center with State-Of-The-Art Cardio Equipment and Free Weights
Wi-Fi Conference Room with Loaner Notebook Computers
W Club with Screening Room, Billiards Table, and Fireplace
W Lounge with Cigar Retreat with Humidor, Wine Experience with Chiller and Private Lockers
Spa 3131 with Massage Therapist Services and Mystic Tanning
Pet-friendly with Urban Pet Walk
Pet Spa
Resident and Guest Garage Parking
Reserved Parking
1 or 2 Car Private Garages
Private Storage Spaces
Two Electric Car Charging Stations
Online Payments Available
Services:
24-Hour Concierge
Valet Service
Valet Dry Cleaning
Package Acceptance
24-Hour Coffee and Tea Bar
Wi-Fi Hotspots In Amenity Areas
Fitness Classes
Guest Suite
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
On-Site Professional Management