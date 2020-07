Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

SPACIOUS HOME IN DESIRABLE BAY OAKS WITH POOL AND HOT TUB READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN,OPEN CONCEPT, ISLAND KITCHEN, LIVINGROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, BUILT-IN SHELVES AND A FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING WITH CHANDELIER, STUDY WITH BUILT-IN SHELVES. MASTER BEDROOM DOWN, 3 BEDROOMS AND GAMEROOM UP. LOTS OF WINDOWS AND A LARGE BACK YARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. CLOSE TO BAY OAKS COUNTRY CLUB, NASA, SHOPPING, AND DINING. EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR FREEWAYS.SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY