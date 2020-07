Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful sophisticated 3-story home is located in a gated community in the heart of Houston , close to the MEDICAL CENTER & the NRG STADIUM, with easy access to Hwy 610 & 288. 3 rooms with one room downstairs either as an office or potential bedroom with privacy. Hard-wood flooring upstairs, granite counter tops and recessed lights in the kitchen. Decent-sized backyard, no back neighbor, with green belt.