3114 Same Way

CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! **Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Program for those who qualify***! This Well Maintained home has beautiful wood look flooring, great sized living/dining room, spacious bedrooms, up to date kitchen appliances, and eat-in kitchen. This ideal is for someone who is looking for an open concept home in a prominent area. The location canât be beat as the home is located in North Kingwood Forest subdivision. Close to the center of Kingwood and Porter, schools, parks, shopping centers, Deerbook Mall, and easy highway access! Don't wait too long - this one will rent quickly! ***Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with NO upfront pet fees or deposits! ***