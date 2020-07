3101 Chenevert St

Amenities

**GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom/3.5/2 Mediterranean-Style Townhomes With Stucco Exterior In Gated Community** Vibrant Midtown Location Convenient To Downtown, Medical Center, Metro Rail, Restaurants, etc.... OPEN LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN ON SECOND FLOOR WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT BAY WINDOWS. SLATE ENTRY, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TWO BALCONIES. MASTER BATHROOM HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND JACUZZI TUB WITH SEPERATE SHOWER. MASTER BEDROOM ALSO HAS 2 SEPERATE CLOSETS WITH BUILT IN DRSSER. A MUST SEE!!! ***NOW LEASING***