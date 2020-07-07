All apartments in Houston
310 W Sam Houston Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

310 W Sam Houston Parkway

310 W Sam Houston N Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

310 W Sam Houston N Pkwy, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The search is over!! Need a move-in ready place? Welcome home to a beautifully remodeled home walking distance to Town & Country City Center, Memorial City Mall & Hospital. Families will enjoy a fully open concept with ample natural lighting throughout. This rare home has formal living and dinning, plus family room and garage has been converted into a large game room. There is room for everyone in this home. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & tile floors all through out. Zoned to Great Memorial Schools! Stop by today and be ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 W Sam Houston Parkway have any available units?
310 W Sam Houston Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 W Sam Houston Parkway have?
Some of 310 W Sam Houston Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 W Sam Houston Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
310 W Sam Houston Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 W Sam Houston Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 310 W Sam Houston Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 310 W Sam Houston Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 310 W Sam Houston Parkway offers parking.
Does 310 W Sam Houston Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 W Sam Houston Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 W Sam Houston Parkway have a pool?
No, 310 W Sam Houston Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 310 W Sam Houston Parkway have accessible units?
No, 310 W Sam Houston Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 310 W Sam Houston Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 W Sam Houston Parkway has units with dishwashers.

