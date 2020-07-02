3023 Austin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Superb location. Great condition. Gated community near Baldwin Park & Glover Dog Park. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Interior & Exterior paint July 2019. New quartz counter tops in both baths. New quartz counters & subway tile back splash in kitchen. New disposal. Updated lighting & plumbing fixtures throughout. All appliances including washer, dryer & refrigerator included! Quiet garage door opener. Commute to Downtown, Universities, Texas Medical Center & Museum District with ease. Enjoy walks along tree lined (shaded) streets & the excitement of Midtown restaurants, gyms, bars & nightlife. 3023 Austin is nestled among the live oak trees of Baldwin Square. btw...a new Whole Foods is opening in Midtown (1st qtr. 2020) and is just a five minute drive away!