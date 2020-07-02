3023 Austin Street

Amenities
Superb location. Great condition. Gated community near Baldwin Park & Glover Dog Park. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Interior & Exterior paint July 2019. New quartz counter tops in both baths. New quartz counters & subway tile back splash in kitchen. New disposal. Updated lighting & plumbing fixtures throughout. All appliances including washer, dryer & refrigerator included! Quiet garage door opener. Commute to Downtown, Universities, Texas Medical Center & Museum District with ease. Enjoy walks along tree lined (shaded) streets & the excitement of Midtown restaurants, gyms, bars & nightlife. 3023 Austin is nestled among the live oak trees of Baldwin Square. btw...a new Whole Foods is opening in Midtown (1st qtr. 2020) and is just a five minute drive away!