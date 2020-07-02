All apartments in Houston
3023 Austin Street

3023 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3023 Austin Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Superb location. Great condition. Gated community near Baldwin Park & Glover Dog Park. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Interior & Exterior paint July 2019. New quartz counter tops in both baths. New quartz counters & subway tile back splash in kitchen. New disposal. Updated lighting & plumbing fixtures throughout. All appliances including washer, dryer & refrigerator included! Quiet garage door opener. Commute to Downtown, Universities, Texas Medical Center & Museum District with ease. Enjoy walks along tree lined (shaded) streets & the excitement of Midtown restaurants, gyms, bars & nightlife. 3023 Austin is nestled among the live oak trees of Baldwin Square. btw...a new Whole Foods is opening in Midtown (1st qtr. 2020) and is just a five minute drive away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Austin Street have any available units?
3023 Austin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 Austin Street have?
Some of 3023 Austin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Austin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3023 Austin Street is pet friendly.
Does 3023 Austin Street offer parking?
Yes, 3023 Austin Street offers parking.
Does 3023 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3023 Austin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 3023 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 3023 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3023 Austin Street has units with dishwashers.

