302 Marathon St. - 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Come experience a quiet, comfortable lifestyle living at Marathon Apartments! Conveniently located in the historic Independence Heights area of Houston, you will find our boutique apartment community to be exactly what you are looking for: renovated units with unique style at an affordable price! Within walking distance from our property you will find the new Whole Foods 365 (with Tesla charging stations), OrangeTheory Fitness, and Verizon. The new 2 story HEB on Shepherd is just a 4 minute drive. Awesome running and bike trails along White Oak Bayou of TC Jester will keep you in great shape! Live in one of the most sought after parts of town at an affordable price!