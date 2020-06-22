All apartments in Houston
302 Marathon St. - 12

302 Marathon St · No Longer Available
Location

302 Marathon St, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Come experience a quiet, comfortable lifestyle living at Marathon Apartments! Conveniently located in the historic Independence Heights area of Houston, you will find our boutique apartment community to be exactly what you are looking for: renovated units with unique style at an affordable price! Within walking distance from our property you will find the new Whole Foods 365 (with Tesla charging stations), OrangeTheory Fitness, and Verizon. The new 2 story HEB on Shepherd is just a 4 minute drive. Awesome running and bike trails along White Oak Bayou of TC Jester will keep you in great shape! Live in one of the most sought after parts of town at an affordable price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Marathon St. - 12 have any available units?
302 Marathon St. - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Marathon St. - 12 have?
Some of 302 Marathon St. - 12's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Marathon St. - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
302 Marathon St. - 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Marathon St. - 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Marathon St. - 12 is pet friendly.
Does 302 Marathon St. - 12 offer parking?
No, 302 Marathon St. - 12 does not offer parking.
Does 302 Marathon St. - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Marathon St. - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Marathon St. - 12 have a pool?
No, 302 Marathon St. - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 302 Marathon St. - 12 have accessible units?
No, 302 Marathon St. - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Marathon St. - 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Marathon St. - 12 does not have units with dishwashers.

